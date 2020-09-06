Police: 3 hurt in separate shootings in under 3 hours

Three people were hurt in separate shootings taking place within about three hours Sunday, Sept. 6.

The first happened around 12:30 p.m. near 9th Street and Meinecke Avenue. Police said a 51-year-old man was shot during a robbery, and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

Less than two hours later, police were on scene near 6th Street and Walnut Street, where a 19-year-old man was shot and wounded after a dispute. The victim was taken to the hospital.

About 40 minutes later, officers were called out to the area near 10th Street and Burleigh Street, where police said a 35-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded during an argument with a family member.

In each of these incidents, police said they are seeking a "known suspect."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.