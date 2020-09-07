Police: 28-year-old shot near 14th and Locust, suspect sought

article

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near N. 14th Street and W. Locust Street on Monday, September 7.

Police did not say what time the shooting happened.

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing and MPD is seeking an unknown suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.