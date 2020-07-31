Police: 26-year-old man in critical condition after shooting near 40th and Walnut

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, July 31 near 40th and Walnut. It happened around 1:12 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a serious gunshot wound and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police are seeking a known suspect.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.