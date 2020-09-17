Police: 26-year-old man fatally shot near 48th and Nash

article

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning, Sept. 17 near 48th Street and Nash Street.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner said this marks the 145th homicide of the year.

The circumstance leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.