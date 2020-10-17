Police: 20-year-old Racine man fatally shot near Geneva and Yout

The Racine Police Department is investigating a homicide on Saturday night, Oct. 17.

Police said a man identified as 20-year-old Marcus Caldwell of Racine was found dead near Geneva Street and Yout Street around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday of an apparent gunshot wound.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.