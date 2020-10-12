Police: 2 women shot, 1 fatally near 2nd and Clarke

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one woman dead and another injured near N. 2nd Street and W. Clarke Street around 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

The victim and a friend were in a vehicle traveling west on Clarke when the suspect approached in a vehicle, got out and fired multiple shots inside the victim's vehicle causing the victim to crash into the side of a building, according to police.

A 29-year old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.