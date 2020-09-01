Police: 2 shot, wounded during argument near 25th and Meinecke in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Monday night, Aug. 31 near 25th and Meinecke. It happened around 7:20 p.m.

Police say the victims, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, and a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Police say the two victims, who are known to each other, engaged in an argument that escalated to a shoot out between them.

Both of them -- along with 17-year-old Milwaukee boy who is in custody, will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for charges in the upcoming days.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.