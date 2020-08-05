Police: 2 men hurt, 1 seriously in shooting near 24th Place and Vine in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 4th near 24th Place and Vine Street. It happened around 11:15 p.m.

Police say the first victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious gunshot wounds and is being treated at a local hospital. He is expected to survive. The second victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a minor gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.