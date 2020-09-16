Police: 2 in custody after Oak Creek carjacking incidents

The Oak Creek Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 16 said that two suspects are in custody after a carjacking and two attempted carjackings earlier in the week.

Oak Creek police said in a Facebook post that a Jeep stolen in one of the incidents was located by Milwaukee police and the two suspects in custody are being questioned.

A third suspect was also sought in connection to the incidents which took place on Monday, Sept. 14.

Police believe the suspects were involved in three incidents -- one at the Woodman's gas station on S. Howell Avenue, one at a nearby apartment complex and one at a nearby Kohl's department store.

In two of the incidents, police said the suspects physically assaulted the victims. In one case, allegedly assaulting an elderly woman and stealing her vehicle and cellphone.

Officers later pursued two vehicles that matched the description of the stolen vehicle and the suspect vehicle. The pursuit reached speeds near 100 mph before being called off due to the "dangerous driving behaviors of both operators of the stolen vehicles."

Oak Creek police dashcam video of pursuit. Suspects were sought for two strong-armed robbery attempts -- and a strong-armed robbery that resulted in vehicle theft.

Another stolen vehicle -- a 2014 Kia Forte with Wisconsin license plate 957-DRC -- has not been found at this time.

Officials said the suspects' initial approach in the incidents is to ask for money, apparently targeting vehicles owned by vulnerable, elderly people.

Officials urge anyone with information on this case to call Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200.