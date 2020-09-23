Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating seven separate shooting incidents that occurred Tuesday night, Sept. 22, and early Wednesday morning, Sept. 23. Two people died and five others were injured as a result of the shootings.

Police say a 54-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot by a bicyclist near Brady and Holton on Tuesday evening, Sept. 22. Officials say the suspect (the bicyclist) was involved in an altercation with the victim shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday -- and fired shots.

The bicyclist is still being sought by Milwaukee police.

The second shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. near 73rd and Florist. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during an apparent robbery attempt. The victim was driven to a local hospital where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near 10th and Greenfield. Police say a 57-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed during circumstances that are still under investigation.

Fatal shooting near 10th and Greenfield

Advertisement

The fourth shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. in the area of 91st and Hampton. Police say the victim was walking to his vehicle when shots were fired and he was subsequently struck. The victim, a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The fifth shooting incident occurred in the area of 13th and Armour around 12:50 a.m. Police say the victim and suspects were involved in a physical altercation, when one of the suspects fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 36-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Milwaukee police continue to seek suspects.

Police were also called to the area of 18th and Ohio around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say a man suffered a non-life threatening graze wound and was driven to the hospital from another location.

Police are working to determine where the actual incident took place.

Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Police say the victim, a 17-year-old girl from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery. The location of the shooting is under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Police are working to determine where the actual incident took place.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android