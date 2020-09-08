Police: 2 dead, 2 hurt after crash near 48th and Keefe

article

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near 48th Street and Keefe Avenue Tuesday night, Sept. 8.

Police said there were four people in a vehicle that crashed into some parked vehicles in the area.

Two others were taken to the hospital for treatment of less serious injuries, police said.

According to police, the two people who died passed away as a result of the crash.

Earlier Tuesday evening, MFD officials said investigators were working to determine whether this was a shooting, a crash or both, with police focused on a vehicle in the area.