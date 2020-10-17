Expand / Collapse search

Police: 16-year-old boy dies days after shooting in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old boy that was in critical condition following a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 13 died as a result of his injuries on Friday, Oct. 16. 

The first shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. near 91st and Flagg Avenue. Police say the victim, a 16-year-old boy from Milwaukee, suffered gun shot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.  Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

