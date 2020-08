Police: 15-year-old girl considered 'critically missing' found safe

article

Milwaukee police said Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16 a 15-year-old girl considered "critically missing" was found safe, and being reunited with her family.

Police said Sarai’lee McEuens was reported to have been last seen Friday night, Aug. 14, when she left home to go to a roller rink in Racine with a friend, and never returned home. Police declared her "critically missing" late Saturday afternoon.

Again, she has been found safe.