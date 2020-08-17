Police: 14-year-old driver arrested after 82-year-old fatally struck on Milwaukee sidewalk

Two people were arrested, including a teenage boy, after an 82-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking on a sidewalk near 26th Street and Lapham Street in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Aug. 17.

Fatal crash near 26th and Lapham

It happened shortly before 2 p.m.

Police said the vehicle struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle which then hit the man on the sidewalk, trapping him underneath. He was extricated and died at the hospital.

The driver, a 14-year-old boy, and the passenger of the striking vehicle, a 25-year-old woman, were arrested.