Police: 1 person fatally struck by car in Sheboygan

One person was hit and killed by a car near Jefferson Avenue and 14th Street in Sheboygan on Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim, an employee of the Citgo gas station where the accident took place, was getting equipment in a service area when they were hit.

Emergency responders attempted lifesaving first aid at the scene, but the victim did not survive.

The incident is being investigated as a fatal traffic crash, police said. No other people were injured.

The driver of the car involved stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation, which remains under investigation.