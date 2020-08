article

Two people were shot, one of them fatally near 58th Street and Congress Street in Milwaukee Sunday evening, Aug. 30.

It happened around 6:15 p.m.

Police said a 20-year-old man was fatally shot, and an 18-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

MPD is investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police.