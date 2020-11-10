Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in 3 separate incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, Nov. 9 and Tuesday morning, Nov. 10 One person is dead and four others were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. near 8th and Lapham. The victim is a male in his 30’s who was found deceased from gunshot wounds. The victim died during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. near 27th and Locust. Police say three Milwaukee residents -- a 50-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman, and a 14-year-old girl -- were struck by bullets and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.

The third shooting happened near Fond du Lac Avenue and Little Menomonee River Parkway. The victim is a 29-year-old man from Oshkosh.

MPD continues to investigate and determine the circumstances regarding this shooting. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.