Boys arrested after shots fired, vehicle stolen in Sheboygan

Two boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested after shots were fired in Sheboygan Monday evening, Nov. 9.

Sheriff's officials said the shots fired incident happened around 6 p.m. near 15th Street and Union Avenue. This, after a vehicle was stolen early Monday in Manitowoc. Those who were in that stolen vehicle tried stealing another vehicle in Sheboygan. The person inside the vehicle drove away and shots were then fired at the vehicle.

The vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.

Shortly thereafter, police said a vehicle was stolen near 15th Street and Michigan Avenue in Sheboygan, where a firearm was pointed at a woman.

That vehicle and the vehicle stolen from Manitowoc were eventually located on I-43, and one was stopped just south of Belgium after spike strips were deployed. The two boys who were inside fled the vehicle but were located nearby and taken into custody.

The vehicle stolen from Sheboygan had not been located as of 10 p.m. Monday. Police described it as a red 2015 Ford Edge SUV with Wisconsin license plate number 444DSW.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.