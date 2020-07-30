Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded following separate shootings in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, July 29 and Thursday morning, July 30. One person died and another was injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near 50th and Hadley. Police say the victim sustained a gunshot wound and was then driven to the District #3 police station. Members of the Milwaukee Police and Milwaukee Fire Departments performed life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Fatal shooting near 50th and Hadley in Milwaukee

A 16-year-old boy from Wauwatosa has been arrested regarding this incident. A 19-year-old woman from Brookfield and an 18-year-old woman from Wauwatosa have also been arrested in connection to this incident. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. near 60th and Fond du Lac. The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.