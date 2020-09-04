Police: 1 arrested after man stabbed, seriously injured in Milwaukee
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Thursday night, Sept. 3 near 20th and Atkinson. It happened just before midnight.
Police say a 59-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries after he and a 23-year-old female acquaintance engaged in an argument.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and the suspect was arrested.
Criminal charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s office in the upcoming days.
Milwaukee man in critical condition after being stabbed near 20th and Atkinson