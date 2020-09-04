Police: 1 arrested after man stabbed, seriously injured in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Thursday night, Sept. 3 near 20th and Atkinson. It happened just before midnight.

Police say a 59-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries after he and a 23-year-old female acquaintance engaged in an argument.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and the suspect was arrested.

Criminal charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s office in the upcoming days.