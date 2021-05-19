Expand / Collapse search

Plymouth installs world 'Cheese Capital' arch

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX6 News Milwaukee

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - If Wisconsin is the "Dairy State," it would make sense for there to be a "Cheese Capital," right?

That's where Plymouth steps in. The city on Wednesday, May 19 announced the installation of a "Cheese Capital of the World" arch.

"Cheese Capital of the World Sign" installed in Plymouth (Courtesy: Plymouth, Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center)

It's the latest development in Wisconsin cheese notoriety.

In early April, State Sen. Kathy Bernier and State Rep. Donna Rozard introduced legislation to name Colby as Wisconsin's official cheese.

Bernier and Rozard represent the city of Colby – located roughly 35 miles west of Wausau – the birthplace of Colby cheese.

Cheesemakers across Wisconsin in March joined efforts to achieve curd immunity – making vaccine access for workers a top priority. Sargento Foods, for example, worked with Meijer stores to hold on-site mass vaccinations.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

For one local farmer, opening an indoor farm started as a dream 10 years ago, and today it’s a reality

From lettuce, tomatoes, herbs to fresh fish Brian is seeing how Valor Aquaponics grows all year long in Waukesha.

Milwaukee's 1st Asian Restaurant Week underway
slideshow

Milwaukee's 1st Asian Restaurant Week underway

Dozens of Asian-cuisine businesses are being highlighted in Milwaukee, and it's perfect timing; May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.