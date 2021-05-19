Plymouth installs world 'Cheese Capital' arch

If Wisconsin is the "Dairy State," it would make sense for there to be a "Cheese Capital," right?

That's where Plymouth steps in. The city on Wednesday, May 19 announced the installation of a "Cheese Capital of the World" arch.

"Cheese Capital of the World Sign" installed in Plymouth (Courtesy: Plymouth, Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center)

It's the latest development in Wisconsin cheese notoriety.

In early April, State Sen. Kathy Bernier and State Rep. Donna Rozard introduced legislation to name Colby as Wisconsin's official cheese.

Bernier and Rozard represent the city of Colby – located roughly 35 miles west of Wausau – the birthplace of Colby cheese.

Cheesemakers across Wisconsin in March joined efforts to achieve curd immunity – making vaccine access for workers a top priority. Sargento Foods, for example, worked with Meijer stores to hold on-site mass vaccinations.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.