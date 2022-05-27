Plymouth rollover crash; driver ejected, flown to hospital

article

A woman was ejected from her vehicle in a Sheboygan County crash Friday, May 27.

The crash happened just after noon on County Road J near State Highway 57 in the town of Plymouth. The woman's vehicle rolled over in the single-vehicle crash, the sheriff's office said.

The driver, 24, was the only person in the car. She was taken to the hospital via helicopter for treatment of her injuries.

The Plymouth police and fire departments, Orange Cross Ambulance and Plymouth Jaws assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.