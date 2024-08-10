Pleasant Prairie police on Saturday released video that shows the arrest of a wanted man who tried to run from a traffic stop.

It happened on Sheridan Road on Aug. 1. Police said the suspect had multiple outstanding warrants, and ran from his car when an officer conducted a traffic stop.

The suspect did not get far. Dashcam video posted to the department's Facebook page shows an officer bringing the suspect to the ground on the other side of traffic.

The 43-year-old man from Pleasant Prairie now faces additional charges, police said.