Pleasant Prairie stolen street signs; court orders $250 fine

article

A Pleasant Prairie man accused of stealing street signs was ordered to pay a $250 fine and court costs on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Dustin McCallister pleaded guilty to a single count of misdemeanor theft of movable property – and the court then dismissed seven other misdemeanor counts against him.

Police found more than a dozen stolen street signs stuffed in the back of a car during a traffic stop in May – which led to the charges against McCallister. Police say McCallister told investigators he has done this before.

"Actually gave a fake story and said that he had purchased the signs from a friend," said Lt. Zachary Quever.

However, some signs had a municipality marking.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dash camera video showed the sergeant pointed that out to McCallister, noting some of the signs belonged to the village. Police say they found tools used to take down the signs inside the car.

Dustin McCallister

"Finally admitted to stealing the signs throughout the village," said Quever.

Quever said McCallister intended on selling the signs.