Pleasant Prairie smash-and-grab; 3 suspects hit JCP jewelry department

article

Pleasant Prairie police are investigating a smash-and-grab crime that happened at JCPenney (10225 77th Street) early Thursday, Feb. 29.

Officials noted in a post on the Pleasant Prairie Police Department Facebook page that three suspects smashed the front door of the store, went to the jewelry department and made off with "some low-level jewelry" before fleeing the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators included in their social post the following cheeky notice for the criminals:

"To the overzealous burglar who left his blood on the smashed jewelry case, we say THANK YOU. It is refreshing to see criminals work so hard to assist us in their eventual capture. We'll be in touch soon."

If you have information that could help Pleasant Prairie police, you are urged to call them.