Pleasant Prairie Rec Plex swim meet health complaints

Wisconsin’s best 11-year-old to 14-year-old swimmers came to Pleasant Prairie to win state gold, but some said they left with a little red. Why did so many swimmers and families get sick?

FOX6 told you about their coughing, throwing up, itchy skin and red-eyes. Now, we know what triggered it.

"You get out, and it’s just non-stop coughing," said Quincy Laufenberg.

"I couldn't really breathe that well," said Maya Adamson.

"I couldn’t even swim the last day of the meet," said Abby Bowker. "I was so sick. I was up till 1 in the morning coughing, and I couldn’t get any sleep. It was awful conditions there."

Those kids spent an entire year training to make it to the state championship.

FOX6 reviewed the chlorine levels of the Pleasant Prairie’s Rec Plex which housed this year’s competition. Readings were between 2 and 3.2 parts per million. That's well within the limits of Wisconsin state law, which is 10 ppm.

"That all sounds like reasonable pool chemistry," said Dave Anderson, Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center.

"Have you heard of that happening at other pools?" asked FOX6's Jason Calvi.

"I have," said Anderson. "We have traveled across the country to indoor facilities, and this has been a relatively common problem in the last 20 years."

Officials at Pleasant Prairie’s Rec Plex said they did find and fix a mechanical malfunction. In internal emails FOX6 acquired through an open records request they said, "We had some malfunctions with the HVAC units in aqua."

Air quality was already discussed before the meet. In a Feb. 8 meeting of Wisconsin Swimming’s Coaches Advisory Council about this very meet, coaches discussed changes – to spread swimmers out.

One email read: "Timeline is not a concern. The number of bodies on deck for air quality is a concern."

The tournament organizer, Wisconsin Swimming, put out a statement saying they had 711 athletes. They said that was well above their anticipated estimate. They said they urged athletes not to pee in the pool, writing, "Prior to the meet, Wisconsin Swimming did request the coaches to remind their athletes to not urinate in the pool and to rinse off as much as possible. This is a best practice the Wisconsin Swimming strongly advocates for all its athletes."

Joseph Clark, Marquette University chemistry professor, said chlorine reacts with urea in pee to create trichloramine and dichloramine. He said in higher concentrations, this can cause the problems kids and parents reported.

"This is one molecule that is contained in urine," said Clark. "It’s called urea. Urea is a component found in urine. When it reacts with hypochlorous acid, it can make these molecules called trichloramine, dichloramine. If you have a high density of people in the pool, they can have dirt on them. They can have sweat on them. They’re competing in a swim meet. That’s going to cause them to sweat, but also, they could be urinating in the pool. At specific concentrations, it’s going to start causing these respiratory and skin effects, and it’s actually considered a lacrimator, so we know of lacrimators because of things like pepper spray. This is causing people’s eyes to get watery, causing them to get red. It can really cause people’s asthma to sort of act up. I think it just has to do with the population density. If you have a lot of people jumping in and out of the pool, you have swimmers going all day long, they’re sweating, potentially urinating in the pool, you’re going to get a higher concentration of these byproducts."

Bowker said pee is expected.

"At a swim meet, all of us are in those racing suits," said Bowker. "These suits are super difficult to put on. I remember someone saying, one of my friends, it took them 45 minutes to get in this suit, so if they have to go to the bathroom, some people go in the pool like Wisconsin Swimming sent out in the email, which is usually expected, or they go in the locker rooms and go in the showers. If they knew this was already a problem and this would be happening, they shouldn’t be blaming it completely on us. I think it’s more than just that that’s the problem. I hope that next year and in years going forward that this is never an issue again. The one thing that a swimmer should not be worried about at a meet at this level is if they’re able to breathe or not or if they’re going to get sick and throw up."

Parents like Alana Adamson said they want more accountability and an apology.

"I think as a parent of a swimmer that I saw struggling to breathe at times at her biggest meet of the year, this should have been a triumphant moment," said Adamson. "It felt really sad, and then to have it blamed back on the swimmers just felt disappointing and not very responsible on the part of Wisconsin Swimming."