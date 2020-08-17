Pleasant Prairie police seek 4-year-old boy missing since July 22

article

Pleasant Prairie police on Monday, Aug. 17 asked for help locating a missing 4-year-old boy who may be in the company of his father.

Azariah Petrick is described as white, standing 3'3" tall, weighing 36 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen July 22 in the company of his father, Markanthony Petrick. They could be in a 2005 blue Toyota Corolla four-door sedan.

The father is described as white, age 30, standing 5'9" tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police noted there have not been any threats against the safety of the child at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pleasant Prairie police.