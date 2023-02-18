Pleasant Prairie police arrest wanted man after scuffle

article

Pleasant Prairie police arrested a wanted man Friday night, Feb. 17 after a traffic stop and scuffle with officers.

According to police, the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a minor infraction. Officers noted he was exhibiting "suspicious behaviors" and later lied about his name and date of birth because he had an outstanding warrant.

When officers tried to arrest the man, police said he tried to run away and a "physical altercation" took place. No one was hurt.

A search of the man's backpack yielded a loaded gun and marijuana. He was taken to the Kenosha County Jail and held on charges of:

Possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon

Possession of THC

Resisting an officer

Obstructing an officer

Bail jumping

The driver of the vehicle was cited for operating without a valid license, possession of open intoxicants and violation of child safety restraints; there were two kids in the car.