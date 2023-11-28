Pleasant Prairie police chase; dashcam video shows pursuit, stolen SUV

A brief police chase of a stolen SUV was captured by dash camera video in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Pleasant Prairie police initially responded to help the Wisconsin State Patrol with a pursuit on outbound I-94. While searching for the fleeing vehicle, one officer noted the driver of an SUV acting suspicious by avoiding the marked squad and changing its speeds. The officer noted a violation of the vehicle's registration and conducted a traffic stop.

One Pleasant Prairie officer made contact with the SUV and the three people inside. After gathering the VIN information, officers learned the SUV was listed as stolen out of Kenosha. As additional officers arrived on the scene, the driver decided to try and flee from our officers. Pleasant Prairie police used a box-in maneuver to quickly end the pursuit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All three people in the SUV were ordered out of the vehicle and complied with officers. They were safely taken into custody. A loaded 9mm handgun was located in the SUV.

Officials say all three people in the SUV were from the state of Florida and criminally charged.