Pleasant Prairie motorcycle chase; rider topped 105 mph, police say

Pleasant Prairie police were involved in a police chase of a motorcyclist on Tuesday, Oct. 24 – and released dash camera video of that incident to FOX6 News.

The police report on the incident says just before 5 p.m. on that Tuesday, an officer spotted a motorcycle traveling north on State Highway 31 at Springbrook Road at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to catch up with the motorcycle – and noted at one point he was traveling in excess of 105 miles per hour (mph). The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

The report says the motorcyclist originally had a clear area of travel, but it eventually hit some traffic and "began to weave in between cars." The officer noted he "could see cars applying their brakes as the motorcycle passed them at high speeds.

The squad was able to catch up to the motorcyclist as he approached State Highway 165. When the biker turned west on State Highway 165, the officer activated his lights and siren again in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. The police report says the motorcyclist "initially accelerated away at a high rate of speed." The officer noted he was traveling 70 mph in a 45 mph zone – and that the motorcyclist "was not stopping as it abruptly changed lanes," the report says.

The motorcyclist eventually stopped on 80th Avenue just north of State Highway 165. He was placed under arrest.

The motorcycle had an Illinois license plate. The driver was identified as an Illinois man. The police report says he "was not able to provide insurance for the motorcycle and stated it belonged to his father." The rider "stated without provocation that he was just opening up the bike because it may be the last nice day is able to be out riding it," the police report says.

The rider was taken to the Kenosha County Jail.