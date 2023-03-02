Pleasant Prairie K-9 damaged squad, on 'desk duty'

Pleasant Prairie police posted cute video Thursday, March 2 after K-9 Chase got himself into some trouble inside a squad car.

The "leaked video and photo evidence" shows a damaged seat in the squad, and Chase looking very guilty.

Police said Chase was upset while Dad was at the shooting range because he wasn't included. He forced his way past the locked gate, chewed the driver's seat and began honking the horn.

"Chase is grounded for the remainder of the day and will need to work off the cost of the seat repair," police said.

Pleasant Prairie police, using the hashtag #dadismad, added, "We'd put Chase on desk duty while this internal investigation is open, but we're worried he'd chew up the desk."

In addition to possible penalties including a verbal reprimand and termination of employment, they said it's "pawsible" Chase could face criminal damage to property charges, and the police union asked any law firm willing to represent him "pro-BONE-o" to please come forward.