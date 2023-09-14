Pleasant Prairie construction site accident, worker dead

article

A construction worker died at a road construction site near 92nd and Sheridan in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Authorities received a report of an employee injured at a construction site around 3 p.m.

Officials said the worker suffered serious injuries during a construction accident that resulted in the worker passing at the scene.

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were called to the scene.