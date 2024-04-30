Pleasant Prairie bank robbery, bomb threat; former Racine officer charged

article

A former Racine police officer, who already served prison time for robbing a Walmart in 2014, is now accused of robbing a Pleasant Prairie bank and making a bomb threat.

Prosecutors charged 51-year-old Paul Garchek with robbery of a financial institution and bomb scare. Both alleged crimes happened on April 6.

Police were first called to a Costco where it was reported that "3 or 4 tanks like explosive bombs" were at the store on 94th Avenue, according to a criminal complaint. The store was evacuated, but no explosive devices were found. Costco estimated it lost $327,038 during the five hours it was closed due to lost revenue, payroll and spoiled merchandise.

While officers were helping move people to safety, the complaint states dispatch reported a Chase Bank robbery near 39th and Springbrook – more than six miles away from the store. Employees said the masked robber demanded money, gripping what was "believed to be a firearm" and fled in a charcoal-colored Toyota. He made off with $7,274.

Detectives believed the bomb threat and bank robbery were connected. The complaint states an investigation found the phone number that called in the bomb threat had used *67 in an attempt to block the number. The same phone number used *67 and called Garchek's phone minutes earlier in what investigators believe was an attempt to see if using *67 would block the number.

The complaint states detectives found Garchek had a dark gray Toyota registered in his name. Cameras captured that car driving in the area of Chase Bank in the hours leading up to the robbery. Cellphone tower data showed Garchek's phone was near the Costco when the bomb threat was made before being turned off.

Police distributed a photo of the bank robbery suspect to the public in an attempt to identify him. An employee at the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society told investigators she saw a man the day of the robbery fitting the suspect's description. Surveillance footage showed the man arrived in the dark gray Toyota wearing the same clothing as the bank robbery suspect. The suspect looked "directly at the camera," and investigators identified him as Garchek – a former Racine SWAT team member.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Garhcek's home on April 12 – six days after the robbery. The complaint states police found an airsoft handgun and radio scanners that could be used to listen to law enforcement frequencies. A piece of paper had writing on it "to the effect of 3 or 4 explosive devices, which was very similar to the bomb threat," per the complaint.

Court records show Garchek made his initial court appearance on April 15 and his cash bond was set at $250,000. He has since pleaded not guilty.