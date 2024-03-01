Pleasant Prairie armed robbery; suspect caught on cam, on the run

article

Pleasant Prairie police are looking for help to identify and locate an armed suspect that robbed a gas station on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Officials say around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at Stateline Road and Sheridan Road. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The area was saturated with Wisconsin and Illinois law enforcement. But the suspect got away.

If you have information regarding this armed robbery, you are urged to call Pleasant Prairie police at 262-694-7353. You can also report a tip and possibly get a reward at Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 1-800-807-8477.