Pleasant Prairie 1993 John Doe investigation; new info to be unveiled

article

The Brief Pleasant Prairie officials will hold a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 27 about new information in a John Doe Case. The victim in this John Doe case was found along railroad tracks in Pleasant Prairie on Aug. 27, 1993. Investigators had previously released facial reconstruction images, a picture of the victim's shoe, and reconstruction of a tattoo.



The Pleasant Prairie Police Department and Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office are set to hold a joint news conference on Tuesday morning, Aug. 27 to release new information about a John Doe homicide investigation from 1993.

Police had previously released photographs after a male victim was found dead near the Soo Line railroad tracks on the western side of Pleasant Prairie on Aug. 27, 1993. His body was discovered by a photographer walking in the area, and was found to be in an advanced stage of decomposition, police said.

Police and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to investigate.

Pleasant Prairie John Doe

According to a news release from police, initially, an autopsy, forensic anthropology exam, forensic dental exam and reconstruction of the decedent’s tattoo were performed. None of the work completed provided the identity of the victim or any additional leads in the case.

Pleasant Prairie John Doe

In January 2009, case information was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database. Despite this effort, the identity of the decedent was still undetermined.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said during a December 2014 meeting, the Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office and police decided to submit this John Doe’s skull to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification on behalf of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System for a secondary forensic anthropology examination, forensic odontology examination and DNA extraction.

In June 2016, University of North Texas officials notified the medical examiner that the tests conducted by the forensic anthropologist showed that the 1993 John Doe was a male between approximately 40 and 60 years old and possibly of Hispanic, Native American, or Caucasian ancestry, or possibly a combination of these ancestries. The results of the DNA analysis were then uploaded into CODIS, the FBI’s national database.

In September 2016, the medical examiner requested that the Michigan State Police Biometrics and Identification Division perform a facial reconstruction of John Doe in hopes that it would assist in identifying the decedent.

Officials released the photographs in this post in connection with this investigation -- including a shoe (Giorgio Brutini size 12), a reconstruction of a tattoo located on the victim's left lower arm, and facial reconstruction images.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News plans to stream the Tuesday news conference at 10 a.m. on FOX6Now.com and the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube Channel.

This is a developing story.