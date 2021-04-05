Planning to travel? Dr. Citronberg talks latest CDC guidelines
MILWAUKEE - The CDC announced late last week that Americans who are fully vaccinated can travel. Dr. Robert Citronberg explains the best way to go about the country safely.
While vaccine passports are controversial to some, but Dr. Citronberg says they will likely be very important in reopening the country.
As Wisconsin opens up vaccines to all residents over the age of 16, Dr. Citronberg stresses the importance of young adults getting the vaccine.