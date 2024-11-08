Pius XI High School threatening graffiti; surveillance video released

The Brief Pius XI Administration and security staff found graffiti of a threatening nature on the front entrance of the building. The surveillance video shows someone wearing a red mask, a gray sweater, a black backpack and riding a bike. This investigation remains ongoing.



Pius XI Catholic High School has released footage from their security cameras showing the vandalism incident that occurred on Nov. 4.

The surveillance video shows someone wearing a red mask, a gray sweater, a black backpack and riding a bike. That person wrote a threatening message in white paint. The threat led the school to cancel in-person classes for the week.

Pius XI Catholic High School is asking the public for help – and is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the correct identification.

Threats scrawled at Pius XI High School

School leaders are asking the public to review photos and video footage and consider the following:

Do the mannerisms of the suspect seem familiar to you?

Do the shoes, backpack, mask or sweatshirt look familiar?

Have you seen shoes covered in paint?

Was your child at home the morning of Nov. 4 from 12 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.? If not, do you know where they were?

Pius XI Catholic High School leaders are also asking residents that have security cameras on their property or doorbell cameras to review the footage from the evening hours of Sunday, Nov. 3, into the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 4.

Parents who spoke with FOX6 News on Monday said this is not the first time the school has been targeted.

"I walk up to the door and I look down on the ground....and it says, "We are bringing a gun,'" said Emily Alonzo, student. "I've dealt with a lot of them and usually we move on with our normal day. But this time you can see it."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.