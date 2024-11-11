Pius XI HS threatening graffiti; in-person learning resumes Tuesday

The Brief Pius XI Catholic High School will return to in-person learning on Nov. 12 following a vandalism incident. The vandal wrote a threatening message in white paint on the school's front entrance last Monday. Pius XI Catholic High School is asking the public for help – and is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the correct identification.



Pius XI Catholic High School is planning for students to return to the building on Tuesday, Nov. 12 following a vandalism incident that occurred on Nov. 4.

Surveillance video shows the vandal dressed in a red mask, a gray sweater, a black backpack and riding a bike. That person wrote a threatening message in white paint on the school's front entrance last Monday. The threat led the school to cancel in-person classes.

Enhanced security at Pius XI can be found below:

A generous community partner has loaned Pius XI three Garrett Magnetometers (walkthrough security screening units) as well as additional metal-detecting wands. Installation of the magnetometers has been completed and these screening units will be used when we welcome staff and students back into the building.

We have also worked with our security firm to increase the number of onsite professional security personnel during school hours, which will now include armed security.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) was able to complete their thorough security sweep of the campus with the assistance of four explosive detection dogs (K-9s) on Wednesday, November 6th. No items of note were detected during the security sweep. This helps us ensure our peace of mind that students and staff will be safe upon their return to the classroom.

Threats scrawled at Pius XI High School

Pius XI Catholic High School leaders say they will continue to work with the Milwaukee Police Department and other security experts to ensure that student, faculty, and staff safety remain a top priority.

Pius XI Catholic High School is asking the public for help – and is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the correct identification.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.