Pius XI High School cancels classes Monday; threatening graffiti found

Classes were canceled at Pius XI High School in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 4 after graffiti of a threatening nature was found at the front entrance of the building.

The Milwaukee Police Department was called and has begun an investigation to determine the individual responsible for this act.

Statement from Pius XI Catholic High School

"Upon arrival at school this morning, members of Pius XI Administration and our security staff found graffiti of a threatening nature on the front entrance of the building. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) was called immediately and has begun an investigation to determine the individual responsible for this act. Members of MPD remain on site working with Pius XI Leadership. Students who entered the building this morning had their bags searched. Due to the disruptive nature of this incident, we determined that it is in the best interest of all to cancel school today. Arrangements are in progress to safely send students home. This investigation remains ongoing."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.