Pioneer Farm Days takes a step back in time for 40th year

With some eager to turn the calendar to 2021, others got a blast from the past during the 40th annual Pioneer Farm Days in Oak Creek.

"This is our 40th-anniversary show," Dave Chvilicek said.

The Pioneer Farm Machinery Club showcased life in rural America for its 40th year in a row — free-of-charge.

"We just wanted to give people something to do, a nice free event to go to and get away from all this COVID stuff," Chvilicek said.

40th Annual Pioneer Farm Days

With old-time machines -- like a steam engine -- the farm from years ago was brought to life.

Advertisement

"All sorts of vintage farm machinery, industrial machinery, even lawn and garden, old garden tractors, things like that," said Chvilicek.

While it was an outdoor event, it was scaled back due to COVID-19. The 40th Annual Pioneer Farm Days event was originally going to be much larger.

Dave Chvilicek, Pioneer Farm Days

"We don't have some of the displays going on inside of the building in past years, trying to keep people outside and distanced," Chvilicek said.

But still, people showed up to reconnect with the farming industry and learn about history — while practicing social distancing.

"I think young people should come here to see how it was, you know, the difficulties of just how farming was years ago," Chvilicek said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android