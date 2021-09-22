Pine Hill Orchard: 44 years of growing apples

If you’re looking for the best apples Wisconsin has to offer, this is your season. Brian is at Pine Hill Orchard in Hubertus with a family that’s celebrating their 44th year of growing apples.

About Pine HIll Orchard (website)

It all began 43 years ago, when Marvin and Barbara Lesch moved from Waukesha to the farmlands of Richfield. The long abandoned 1.5-acre orchard consisting of 35 large apple trees was in need of desperate repair, almost as much as the farmstead. All three kids (Samantha, Leo, and Matthew) helped expand the family’s hobby orchard to 3.5 acres early in the 1980’s. Today, we have approximately 550 trees with only a handful of the original trees remaining, including our treasured Wolf River tree that produces apples over two pounds each. In the early 2000’s, middle son Leo helped expand the orchard another 2 acres with the addition of 20 plus apple varieties. This has ushered in an era of Pine Hill Orchard specializing in nearly forty-five different apple varieties.