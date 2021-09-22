Expand / Collapse search

Pine Hill Orchard: 44 years of growing apples

By
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

If you’re looking for the best apples Wisconsin has to offer, this is your season

Brian is at Pine Hill Orchard in Hubertus with a family that’s celebrating their 44th year of growing apples.

HUBERTUS, Wis. - If you’re looking for the best apples Wisconsin has to offer, this is your season. Brian is at Pine Hill Orchard in Hubertus with a family that’s celebrating their 44th year of growing apples.

Have you ever heard of Snow or Winesap Apples?

Brian is with a family that knows and grows delicious apples.

There’s nothing quite like a warm homemade apple pie

Brian is in Hubertus at Pine Hill Orchard where their pies will remind you of ones Grandma used to bake.

About Pine HIll Orchard (website)

It all began 43 years ago, when Marvin and Barbara Lesch moved from Waukesha to the farmlands of Richfield. The long abandoned 1.5-acre orchard consisting of 35 large apple trees was in need of desperate repair, almost as much as the farmstead. All three kids (Samantha, Leo, and Matthew) helped expand the family’s hobby orchard to 3.5 acres early in the 1980’s. Today, we have approximately 550 trees with only a handful of the original trees remaining, including our treasured Wolf River tree that produces apples over two pounds each.  In the early 2000’s, middle son Leo helped expand the orchard another 2 acres with the addition of 20 plus apple varieties. This has ushered in an era of Pine Hill Orchard specializing in nearly forty-five different apple varieties.

Do you know the difference between apple juice and apple cider?

Brian’s in Hubertus at Pine Hill Orchard where no added sugar or preservatives are needed for their warm or cold apple cider.

If you’re looking for the best apples Wisconsin has to offer, this is definitely your season

Brian is at Pine Hill Orchard in Hubertus with a family that’s celebrating their 44th year of growing apples and a few other tasty treats.

There’s an roadside apple orchard retail stand in Erin, Wisconsin that serves up tasty apples

Brian is with the family that owns the stand and as you’ll see, apples aren’t the only thing you can find at this quaint road side market.