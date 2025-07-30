Piggly Wiggly $5 Day: Get into the State Fair for just $5 on Opening Day

If you're planning on going to the State Fair on Thursday, listen up! You can help the community and get in for a discount. Jonathan Hansen and Tery Goins join FOX6 WakeUp with what you need to know about Piggly Wiggly $5 Day.

How it works

Piggly Wiggly and Hunger Task Force are giving Fairgoers the opportunity to get into the State Fair for just $5 on Opening Day!

Donate two cans of healthy fruits or vegetables, or make a cash donation, outside any entrance gate and receive a voucher to purchase admission for $5 for Thursday, July 31 between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. only.