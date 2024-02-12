Pickup truck slams into Trevor business; building damage substantial

article

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue was dispatched on Sunday, Feb. 11 to Don's Garage on Antioch Road in Trevor after a pickup truck slammed into the business.

A Facebook post by Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue indicates the Kenosha County Specialized Response Team responded to the scene to evaluate and stabilize the structure.

Damage to the building was substantial. However, there were no reported injuries.

Credit: Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue

Supporting departments were Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire Rescue, Bristol Fire & Rescue, Somers Professional Firefighters and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.