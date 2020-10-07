article

Oconomowoc police were dispatched to the scene of a crash involving a home on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Police say a pickup truck slammed into a home.

It happened on Lapham Street near Skylark Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the operator of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

There is substantial damage to the house. No injuries to any occupants were reported.

Pickup truck slams into house, driver sustains minor injuries

At this time, the cause of the accident is unknown. The incident remains under investigation.

