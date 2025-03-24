Expand / Collapse search

Pickleball Kingdom to open new location in Menomonee Falls

By
Published  March 24, 2025 8:35am CDT
Pickleball Kingdom new location

Pickleball Kingdom is getting ready to open a new location with 17 courts, entertainment areas, a pro shop, and much more. Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls with details on how you can hit the court this spring.

Want to learn how to play Pickleball?

Community of pickleball

New 60,000-square-foot indoor facility

Pickleball Kingdom franchise

Newest pickleball facility

