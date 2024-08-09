Local clinician helps empower cancer patients with journaling

For families and patients, a cancer diagnosis can feel devastating, and treatment can sometimes be brutal and lonely.

One local healthcare provider is working to help patients feel more empowered through journaling.

As an oncology physician assistant, Melissa Gorman sees cancer patients on difficult days.

Melissa Gorman talks about the journal

"It’s just incredible the strength that some of these people have and what they’re going through," said Melissa Gorman.

That strength led Gorman to write a book: 'Contemplating Courage: A Reflective Journaling Companion When Living with Cancer.'

"It gives them a space to truly be themselves and to cut out the rest of the world," Gorman added.

It came from conversations with cancer patients.

The pages allow patients to process experiences.

Contemplating Courage

"Sometimes people are really sick when they’re in the hospital, and we’re having these goals, conversations about what’s really important to them. What they’re worried about," said Gorman.

The journal is filled with prompts and places to reflect.

Gorman says contemplating courage is made to help people navigate scenarios that may arise amid a cancer diagnosis.

"To be able to identify something that is going well and then something that is a challenge is that we can help with," Gorman said.

Gorman works at Froedtert Hospital, but she did this on her own time, outside of work.

Froedtert Hospital Cancer Center

"The fact that she has an incredibly demanding job and was able to write a book like this. I’m in awe," said Dr. Katie Bylow, Gorman’s colleague.

"When I’m working with melissa, she’s so passionate about helping patients navigate goals and what’s important to them," Bylow added.

Gorman hopes people feel empowered throughout their cancer fight.

"To feel that they’re in the driver's seat of their healthcare in their life. And just have their priorities at the forefront of care and to really help us as their care team," said Gorman.

Every page has a purpose to make a patient's day a little less difficult.

Gorman says she hopes to hear from people who are working through emotions and challenges that can come with a cancer diagnosis.