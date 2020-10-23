Phone orders of 2020 state park passes suspended starting Oct. 26

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will suspend phone ordering of 2020 annual vehicle admission stickers starting Monday, Oct. 26. Online and property-based sales of 2020 annual stickers continue to be available.

According to a press release, with the availability of online annual vehicle admission stickers, a new offering in 2020, and the return of sales at DNR properties, phone sales are decreasing and this change allows staff to focus on other duties.

Beginning Monday, annual vehicle admission stickers for 2020 will be sold online and 2020 annual vehicle admission stickers, state trail passes and daily admission passes will be sold at individual properties via self-registration station, electronic kiosk or drive-up window service where available.

Credit cards, checks, and cash will be accepted at drive-up windows, credit cards only at electronic payment kiosks, cash and check payments accepted at self-registration stations. Property offices are still closed to entry and only drive-up windows may be open.

Visitors must display an annual or daily admission sticker adhered to the vehicle as instructed on the sticker or show proof of purchase upon entrance. If an annual vehicle admission sticker is purchased online but has not yet arrived in the mail, visitors may print off and bring the receipt placed on the driver’s side dashboard so that it can be read through the windshield.

The 2020 annual stickers are valid through Dec. 31, 2020. For visitors looking forward to a new year of adventures in Wisconsin's state parks, annual stickers for 2021 will go on sale beginning Dec. 1.

More information on how to purchase a sticker as well as an FAQ on purchases can be found here.