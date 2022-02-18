Phillip Hibbler sentenced, 7 years prison in 2019 murder attempt

article

Phillip Hibbler was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 17 to seven years in prison and another seven years of extended supervision in connection with the attempted murder of the father of his wife's child. The crime unfolded just 19 days after he was released from prison in 2019.

Hibbler pleaded guilty to two charges in January – second-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm. He is getting credit for the 888 days already spent in confinement.

Details of the case

According to the complaint, around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2019, police responded to multiple reports of shots fired near GRC Sport Lounge on Douglas Avenue near Hubbard Street.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



While officers were investigating, the victim approached and advised that he was in the bar when Hibbler approached. He said Hibbler "was being confrontational," and the victim "did not want any trouble," so he left the bar and called for a ride. He said he was picked up and brought back to his vehicle, which was parked nearby. He said he got into his vehicle, and shortly thereafter, Hibbler opened the victim's driver's side door and pointed a handgun at the victim, telling the victim, "I'm going to kill you." The victim said he pushed the gun aside and drove away, at which point he heard gunfire and his vehicle was struck. He said he drove to an address on Erie Street and called police. He was not hurt.



Police found bullet holes on the man's vehicle, and the complaint said 15 9mm casings were found in the area. A parked vehicle, a white box truck, was also struck on its passenger side.



The complaint said the victim identified the shooter by last name -- Hibbler -- and via a photo array. Additionally, the complaint said surveillance video from inside the bar backed up the victim's story regarding the events that preceded the shots fired incident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android



The victim said he and Hibbler's wife shared a child, and indicated Hibbler had just gotten out of prison two weeks before this incident occurred.



Hibbler was interviewed by police, and the complaint said investigators showed Hibbler a Facebook photo of him and his wife on the night of the incident, and he positively identified himself as the person in the photo. When Hibbler was shown surveillance video from the bar, Hibbler stated, "Don't know who that is," and, "That ain't me."