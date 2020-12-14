Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Milwaukee on Monday

Millions of doses of the first-ever COVID-19 vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now being distributed across the country. Shipments are expected to arrive at their destinations -- including in Milwaukee -- on Monday.

UPS and FedEx will be shipping 6.4 million doses across the country, and the vaccines must be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius to work.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center was selected as one of 37 VA sites across the country to receive some of the first vaccine batch.

Milwaukee County health officials hope to distribute the vaccine first to those most at risk -- health care workers, emergency responders and nursing homes. It may take some time before it gets to everyone else.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Health officials warn that, even with this progress, the pandemic could get worse before it gets better.

Advertisement

The vaccine is currently authorized for ages 16 and older. There have not been any studies done on what effect, if any, it may have on pregnancies.