Milwaukee VA 1 of 37 sites to get 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee VA announced on Friday, Dec. 11 that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee

A news release says the medical center was selected for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.

The Milwaukee VA noted it will begin vaccinating health care employees and Veterans in VA’s long-term care facilities once the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization for a vaccine. The implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase when large supplies of the vaccine will be available to Veterans who want to receive one. The ultimate goal is to offer it to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.

As more vaccine becomes available, we will schedule appointments with eligible Veterans.

Veterans seeking more information on the COVID-19 vaccine should visit the VA Coronavirus FAQs page.

